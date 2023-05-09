3 players the Rockies could move on from to bring back Yonathan Daza
On Saturday, the Colorado Rockies made a daring decision regarding their roster by outrighting outfielder Yonathan Daza. Following the successful clearing of waivers, he was subsequently sent to the AAA club, Albuquerque Isotopes.
Daza has been a part of the Rockies organization since 2010, during which he was initially included in the Dominican Summer League roster for the first three years.
From the start, it was clear that he was a developing player for the Rockies. It wasn't until 2014 that he made it onto the major league roster, and it wasn't until 2019 that he actually played in the MLB. Despite being a project for the team, his hard work paid off and he has consistently shown his value as a player throughout his professional career.
Over the past two years at the major league level, Daza has shown impressive performance with a batting average of .282 in 2021. In 2022, he had a breakout year, hitting a remarkable .301 with two home runs, 21 doubles, and two triples.
Daza's batting average of .270 and six doubles before being outrighted this season showcased his consistent performance. What's more impressive is that he has only struck out 13 times, which made him a reliable player that the Rockies could always depend on. Although his stats may not be extraordinary, his steady performance and low strikeout rate make him a valuable asset to the team.
Although Daza has been removed from the team, it's unlikely that we have seen the last of him in a Rockies uniform. My belief is that the decision to outright him was due to a lack of minor league options and a desire to wait and see if other young or veteran players develop.
I have made a list of players who may need to be sent down or released to make space for Daza's return to the Major League roster.