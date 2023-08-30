3 Players from today's Angels move the Rockies could give a tryout to via waiver wire
With the recent news coming from the Angels, we're looking into which players the Rockies could bring in to take a closer look at in September.
3. Lucas Giolito
As I mentioned previously, Giolito was traded to the Angels with Lopez. He's a proven MLB starter and if there is one thing that is obvious with the Rockies roster, it's the team needs to invest in starting pitching.
This year, Colorado has consitently ranked in the bottom five of MLB pitching. Right now, they rank just below the Oakland A's who have a team ERA of 5.76.
Giolito, 29, is a RHP who is set to enter free agency this offseason had a solid season for the White Sox this year before being traded with a 6-6 record, 3.79 ERA, 131 strikeouts and holding oppenents to a .232 batting average. Since then, Giolito has played poorly for the Angels with a 1-5 record, a 6.89 ERA, 34 strikeouts and giving batters an average of .258 against him.
While the offense has played well for the Rockies this year, the elephant in the room for Colorado is they need starting pitching. Right now, Colorado's pitching staff features just two out of five starting pitchers from opening day in Kyle Freeland and Austin Gomber.
The Rockies rotation needs a proven starter and they need someone to be the ace of the staff. The opportunity to claim Giolito could be a huge addition for Colorado as they are desperate to find quality starting pitching.