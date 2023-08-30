3 Players from today's Angels move the Rockies could give a tryout to via waiver wire
With the recent news coming from the Angels, we're looking into which players the Rockies could bring in to take a closer look at in September.
2. Reynaldo Lopez
Lopez was acquired by the Angels in a deal that sent him and teammate Lucas Giolito to Los Angeles. Since his arrival, he has been another dominant piece of the Angels bullpen.
In 12 games pitched with the Angels, Lopez is pitching with a 2.31 ERA with 19 walks, four holds, two saves and 19 strikeouts. Lopez is a hard throwing RHP who's fastball will touch 99 MPH and a slider that will produce at 88 MPH.
The opportunity to get another promising reliever to join Brent Suter could be a difference maker for Colorado next season.
It is likely the Rockies will feature a very young bullpen next year and they will need as much of a veteran presence as they can get. By claiming Lopez, it gives the Rockies the opportunity to take a more in depth look at him and will help with deciding to give him a long term contract this offseason.