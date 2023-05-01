3 Players from the Rockies who have impressed in April
1. Brent Suter
Without a doubt, the Rockies clubhouse has been impacted greatly by the outstanding performance of one player this season. Brent Suter stands out as the most impressive piece by far, having spent the first six years of his career with Milwaukee where he demonstrated exceptional productivity. In the previous year, Suter recorded 5 wins, 53 strikeouts, and an ERA of 3.07 in 66.2 innings pitched.
Suter recently signed a one-year $3 million contract this past winter. So far, the 33-year-old left-handed pitcher has pitched in 10 games and has provided 16 innings worth of relief. Currently, he has an ERA of 1.04, 14 strikeouts, and has allowed seven walks. Suter is paving the way in the bullpen and is showing guys like Lawrence what it takes to be a productive reliever in the Major Leagues and is making starting pitchers feel relieved when he enters the game.
Suter's strategic use of his changeup has proven highly effective, especially after setting up hitters with his fastball. In fact, over the course of April, his changeup has resulted in eight strikeouts.
As we are a month underway into the 2023 season, it will be safe to say that Suter will remain one of the Rockies most pivotal pieces in the bullpen. However, if the Rockies don’t start to win more games Suter could be a piece that is traded before August as he is a reliable arm from the bullpen.