3 moves the Rockies need to make to turn the season around
It's time the Rockies make some changes
By Tanner Vogt
You may not be a fan of how the Rockies have performed, especially when you just look at their overall record. The team has certainly struggled, but they have had a tough schedule to begin the year and fans need to understand this team is going to need to focus more on process over results. A win for the Rockies this year is if they can see some of their young talent develop and take that next step forward.
That's not to say we need to accept the Rockies losing. Fans would love to see these youngsters develop like they should and if they do, there's a good chance that this team wins more game than last years' squad anyways. We have seen some solid growth from those youngsters already, and though the wins aren't there, the product on the field at times is solid, with a lot of fight from a young team. Today, we are going to look at how the Rockies can embrace the process, looking to the future, while still putting an emphasis on improving the product on the field.