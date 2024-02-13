3 minor-league signings the Rockies should make to fuel spring training competition
Though the Rockies have been inactive, they could make some low-risk minor league signings that could prove valuable come summertime.
By Tanner Vogt
Eric Lauer
Perhaps the longest shot on this list to join the Rockies, is former Milwaukee Brewer, Eric Lauer. Lauer will have quite a bit of interest to be a back of the rotation option. Lauer fits this team extremely well; he is a young, proven left-handed pitcher that is looking for a rotation to complete. Lauer provides something that the Rockies have been lacking, and that is a solid strikeout threat. Through the good and bad of Lauer's six-year career, Lauer's strikeout rate has been 8.55 per nine. He also has a solid walk rate of 3.47 per nine as well.
Check out Lauer's dominant 2021, courtesy of Dawg&Hen
Lauer would fit in as a solid number four or five starter for the Rockies. The Rockies have added a few veteran pieces to their rotation that should give them a lot of innings and raise the floor quite a bit. Adding an arm like Lauer could give them a solid option with some high upside.
In 2021 and 2021 Lauer posted an ERA below 3.7 with a combined fWAR of 2.8, throwing a combined 277.1 innings. During those two years his strikeout rate was just south of nine, while his walk rate remained just a tick over three. In 2021, his ERA was 3.19 and in 2022, his ERA was 3.69, proving that even in a hitter friendly park (American Family Field in Milwaukee), he can be a very effective pitcher.
Lauer is the perfect type of pitcher the Rockies should target. He is still young; has proven he can be good and has impressive strikeout numbers. Lauer could get a major league contract offer (the Rockies should entertain this), but if he doesn't the Rockies need to jump at the chance to bring him in on a minor league deal.
