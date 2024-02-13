3 minor-league signings the Rockies should make to fuel spring training competition
Though the Rockies have been inactive, they could make some low-risk minor league signings that could prove valuable come summertime.
By Tanner Vogt
Adalberto Mondesi
Mondesi is one of the more interesting players on this last as someone with an incredible ceiling, but a even more drastic floor. Still just 28 years old for a lot of 2024, there is a lot to like about Mondesi, but there are certainly a lot of question marks (which is why he is on the minor league signing list).
2022 was a bad year for Mondesi, as the 26-year-old played in just 15 games, with a 0.0 fWAR and a -4 wRC+. He had a 37% strikeout rate and was just downright awful. He was sent to the Red Rox in January of 2023 but underwent surgery that cost him all of his 2023 season. Mondesi won't be a superstar level player, but from 2018-2021, he put up a combined 7.4 fWAR. He doesn't provide you with an above average bat, but he is a very solid defender that can play three infield positions. It's almost a guarantee he will strike out more than 30% of the time, but he has elite speed and will steal you a ton of bags.
This would be a very low risk move for the Rockies, while providing them some much needed middle infield depth. If he pops, he could look to touch his back-to-back 2.5 fWAR seasons in 2018 and 2019. Mondesi has to prove himself to be able to make a major league roster and will definitely need to prove that on a minor league deal.