3 left-handed outfielders the Rockies should target
With reports that the Rockies are looking for a left-handed bat to add to their outfield mix, we look at 3 players and their fit on the Rockies team.
By Tanner Vogt
Eddie Rosario
With Meadows and the final outfielder, who we will talk about on the next slide, offering high ceilings and very low floors, Rosario offers the highest floor, but probably the lowest ceiling (though he has been a solid hitter). From 2017 through 2023, Rosario has posted a wRC+ above 100 in every season except for 2022, where he only played in 80 games.
Rosario had a solid 2023 season slashing .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs, good for a 100 wRC+ and 1.4 fWAR. Rosario has historically not been a very good defender, but surprisingly got better in his age 32 season, so while the fit might be tough, the Rockies could make it work to get his bat in the lineup. Being next to Nolan Jones and Gold Glover Brenton Doyle could help cover up some of his defense.
Rosario is going to be 32 years old for a majority of the 2024 season, bringing a veteran presence. He also has a lot of playoff experience, which could help some of the younger guys in the bigger moments throughout the year.
The hitter market has been pretty weak, but after Teoscar Hernandez got a one-year deal worth $23.5 million, it may be on the way back up. Spotrac has Rosario's market value at two years and $12.9 million. This is a fairly low risk deal and if Rosario becomes that 105-110 wRC+ bat in Coors, he either becomes a valuable bat for a team lacking some firepower for a couple of years while your prospects develop, or he becomes a valuable bat at the trade deadline.