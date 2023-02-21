3 Keys to Rockies Making the Playoffs
The Rockies have finished fourth or fifth in the NL West each of the last four seasons. If Colorado is going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018, a few critical improvements must be made.
There are three keys for the Rockies to make it over the hump and return to the postseason, especially in a stacked NL West led by the Dodgers and Padres.
It's no secret that the Rockies are a long shot to make the playoffs, given their +2500 odds. Nonetheless, they could compete for a Wild Card spot if three things fall into place.
1. Bullpen
Even when accounting for the inherent pitching disadvantage that playing at Coors Field provides, the Rockies' bullpen was an atrocity last season. It ranked dead last in the MLB with a 4.85 ERA while walking a fifth-worst 3.9 batters per nine innings.
Pitchers like Jhoulys Chacín (7.61 ERA), Robert Stephenson (6.04 ERA), and Alex Colomé (5.74 ERA) struggled mightily despite playing key roles in the pen. Tyler Kinley projects as the best reliever, but he'll be out with injury at least through the summer.
Daniel Bard (1.79 ERA) had a nice season, but the Rockies need other relievers to step up if they're going to improve upon last year's disappointing results.
2. Road Success
Despite the poor bullpen, Colorado had a winning record at home last year! The Rockies' issues came on the road, where they posted a 27-54 record. Colorado won only 26 games away from home the year before, so picking up victories on the road is paramount to the Rockies' success moving forward.
With a minus-155 run differential on the road in 2022, even modest improvements would put the Rockies in a position to take a huge step forward this season.
3. Hitting Right-Handed Pitching
Colorado's lineup ranked fifth in the MLB in OPS (.770) against lefties, but its hitters fell apart against right-handed pitching.
The Rockies were 21st in OPS against righties (.686), a dramatic drop-off from the impressive mark they posted against lefties. While improvements from players like Kris Bryant are expected, the entire lineup needs to focus on getting on base against right-handed pitchers for the team to have success.
With mighty bats like Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, and tons more in the division, the Rockies simply can't afford to lag so far behind the rest of the league against right-handed pitchers.
