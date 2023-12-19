3 free agents the Rockies should target to fill in the rotation
With an unstable and inexperienced rotation, the Rockies should target these 3 arms to add to their pitching staff.
By Tanner Vogt
Zach Davies
Another familiar name for Rockies fans, Zach Davies, could fit like a glove. Davies has spent three of the last four years in the NL West, with the last two coming in Arizona. He has been in innings-eater and one that has pitched to contact, limited walks, and has run a high ground ball rate. This combination could make him a really good fit for the Rockies and Coors Field.
In 2023, Davies only threw 82.1 innings over 18 starts, mainly because of his 7.00 ERA. No, that is not a typo. Davies had an ERA of 7.00. Before you scoff and dismiss Davies, though, let's look at some of the peripheral numbers, which might change your mind. Davies has a career 4.36 ERA, showing an ability to be a solid back of the rotation arm; 2023 seems like an outlier in that aspect. In 2023, he posted the second-best strikeout rate of his career, with the second-lowest home run rate attached. He was also worth .8 wins according to fWAR in only 18 starts, putting him on pace for 1.5-2.0 wins in a full 32-start season.
Coming off the worst season of his career, Davies' market is going to be limited. The Rockies could give him a chance to prove himself and hit the market again next offseason. Spotrac estimates him at one year and $6.5 million, but there is no way that Davies can get that. I think there is a chance Davies is a non-roster invitee, but if you want to make sure you get him, maybe give him a million dollars and a spot on the 40-man to compete in the spring.