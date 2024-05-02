2 Winners and 2 Losers from the first month of Rockies baseball
Let's recap the first month of Rockies baseball
By Tanner Vogt
Winner: The Ryan McMahon comeback season
The fan favorite that was locked down long term has been one of the best hitters in the game. McMahon was extended to a six-year deal, through the 2027 season, that is worth $70 million. McMahon was coming off an impressive 2021 season with 20 home runs and the Rockies rewarded him with a nice extension. After another solid 2022, McMahon's 2023 season was disappointing that saw him put up just a 1.6 fWAR season and his strikeout rate jump nearly 5%.
He took this personally and has been one of the most impressive hitters this season with a wRC+ that went from 88 in 2023 to 126 so far in 2024. His batting average has jumped 68 points, the walk rate has increase 1.5% and the strikeout rate is back down below his career average (27.9% in 2024). McMahon is also on pace for another 20 home runs season, and could approach a season high in RBI, especially with the way the top of the lineup (Tovar and Doyle) has been able to get on base.
When comparing Mac to the rest of the third baseman in all of baseball, his numbers are very impressive. McMahon ranks sixth in wRC+, eighth in fWAR, and third in slugging percentage. He also has the second highest walk rate among qualified third baseman, showing how much his approach at the plate has changed. Mac has been really impressive and has come through in the clutch many times for this team. We could be seeing the best season yet from the fan favorite, on his way to one of the better comeback seasons in baseball.