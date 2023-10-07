2 Teams Rockies fans should be rooting for and 2 they should not in the playoffs
The Rockies are out of the postseason for the fifth straight year and will once again have to find a team to root for with the division series set to begin today.
4. Team to not root for: Houston Astros
Okay lets be honest, we all still have a sour taste in our mouth from 2017.
In 2017, the Houston Astros were caught cheating throughout the season by banging on trash cans in the dugout to signal what pitches were coming for batters, giving them a advantage which led to them winning a World Series in 2017. Their was also the claim of Jose Altuve wearing a buzzer on his chest against the New York Yankees in ALCS which helped him give him an advantage on knowing what kind of pitches were coming his way.
Despite winning last year's World Series fairly, there's no way baseball fans are forgetting about the 2017 World Series and they probably wont for a long time until all the players that were in the Astros organization at the time are retired.
Without a doubt Houston has become a villain in baseball and is probably the one team nobody want's to see win it all.
Before this season when it was announced all 30 MLB teams would play each other, the Rockies and Astros would meet once a year for an interleague game that developed into it's own rivalry during the 2010's.
With the cheating allegations and the development of a rivalry in the 2010's, it should be without a doubt Rockies fans will be rooting against the Houston Astros this post season.