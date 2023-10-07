2 Teams Rockies fans should be rooting for and 2 they should not in the playoffs
The Rockies are out of the postseason for the fifth straight year and will once again have to find a team to root for with the division series set to begin today.
2. Team to root against: The Los Angeles Dodgers
Rooting against a division rival should be a no brainer for any fanbase, especially in the National League West when that division rival is the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have consistently dominated the NL West as they have won it 10 times over the last 11 years.
Lets be honest, it's no doubt the Dodgers have been one of the bigger success stories in baseball and have become a powerhouse and could very well have been a dynasty if it wasn't for a controversial Houston Astros World Series victory in 2017 and a few questionable Dave Roberts decision making during the playoffs.
But let's also face it, living in Colorado and Dodgers fans being everywhere can be a bit too much for the average Rockies fan. Especially when it seems to have become an annual tradition for Dodgers fans to take over Coors Field when LA comes to town.
While not making the Post Season helps the heart, watching a division rivals could help ease the pain for all Rockies fans.