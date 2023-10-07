2 Teams Rockies fans should be rooting for and 2 they should not in the playoffs
The Rockies are out of the postseason for the fifth straight year and will once again have to find a team to root for with the division series set to begin today.
1. Root for the Baltimore Orioles
This year, the Baltimore Orioles might've been the best feel good story that was the 2023 MLB season.
Coming into the year, the Orioles were at best considered a Wild Card contender as they bolstered a roster full of young players like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Austin Hays while playing in one of the most competitive divisions in baseball.
However, Baltimore showed Resiliency throughout the season and continued to fight, finishing with the second-best record in the MLB (101-61) just behind the Atlanta Braves.
Before 2022, the Orioles were on a five-year stretch like the Rockies where they failed to put together a season record that was above .500. From 2016-2021, the Orioles were consistently finishing fourth or fifth in the division and consistently were the team that was considered an easy win against opponents.
This story probably sounds all to well familiar for Rockies fans as the Rockies have been in the same position over the past five years. If there is one fanbase that can relate the most to the pain Rockies fans have endured during this stretch, it would be Baltimore.