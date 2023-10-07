2 Teams Rockies fans should be rooting for and 2 they should not in the playoffs
The Rockies are out of the postseason for the fifth straight year and will once again have to find a team to root for with the division series set to begin today.
The Rockies have not made the postseason since 2018 when they were swept 3-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.
For the fifth straight year, Colorado fans will be forced to watch the MLB Postseason at home and will be forced to find a team to root for.
This year's MLB Postseason is filled will unqiue storylines that has caught the attention of every baseball fan like the Cinderella storylines of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. Or the birth of a dynasty that is the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves or the continued dominance that is the Houston Astros. Who could also not forget the underdog storyline that is the Minnesota Twins who were looked as more of an afterthought in the NL Wild Card earlier this week.
With all these great storylines in the MLB Postseason, I decided to take a look at which teams Rockies fans should be rooting for.