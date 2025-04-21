In a dark start to the season, Kyle Farmer and Hunter Goodman have been unsung heroes for the Colorado Rockies

Things aren’t going well for the Colorado Rockies. But even in these dark times, there are a couple of players who are swinging bright, and they’re not who you thought they’d be.

That’s right, back in the spring, no one would have laid money on Kyle Farmer to be the Rockies’ best offense player through 21 games. But he is. And no one would of thought that rookie Hunter Goodman would have assumed the starting catcher role, and even when he’t not behind the plate, he still getting starts at DH. But he is.

Yes, it’s hard to find bright spots so far 2025 if you’re a Colorado fan, but Farmer and Goodman are those right lights, they are those using heroes right now.

Farmer, who is hitting .322 with 19 hits and six RBIs, is actually shining by accident. Thairo Estarda was acquired in the offseason to take over the second base spot, but he broke his wrist in spring training, and why Tyler Freeman was brought over from Cleveland, Farmer won the job and has never looked back. He’s a utility infielder who is now even playing other positions with Adeal Amador bring called up and Ezequiel Tovar being placed on the 10-day IL.

Farmer is playing so well in fact that, it makes you wonder where the Rockies would be had he not been on the roster? Honestly, they may not have won a single game at this point, that’s how important Farmer’s been to the Rockies thus far.

No less important has even the impact of Goodman. A former top prospect in Colorado’s farm system, Goodman has supplanted Jacob Stallings as the starting catcher, and in 17 games this season, he’s hit three homers, three doubles and drove in eight. Goodman, at age 25, is also proving his value by being able to produce both at the plate and behind it, as well as playing some first base if needed.

Bud Black and the Rockies’ brass made a decision early on in the spring that Goodman was going to be a big-leaguer this season, and that decision has paid off.

Like Farmer, it would be tough to comprehend just where the Rockies would be if Goodman wasn’t on the roster right now. They wouldn’t be where they are right now, that’s for sure. Things would even be worse than what they are any the moment.

And things are bad indeed. The Rockies have the worst record in baseball as they close out the first 30 days of 2025. They are struggling in every facet of the game, and now injuries are compounding their problems.

In other words, these are dark times in the Mile High City. But, as bad as things are, Farmer and Goodman have been beacons of light, and the Rockies should be very thankful they have both players on their team right now.