Four Rockies players it's fair to already be worried about

If you’re a Colorado Rockies fan, there’s a lot to be worried about right now. Hell, if you’re in the Front Office or even Bud Black, you’re worried.

Some players on Colorado’s roster though, fans can rest easy, because, the Rockies know what they have. However, there’s more players on the roster, whether injuries or otherwise, that Rockies fans should be worried about right now.

And as the Rockies start a new week, here’s four players fans should already be worried about right now, and honestly, some of them, fans should be really worried about.

4. Ezequiel Tovar

It’s not because Tovar is slumping, or playing poorly in the field. No, fans should be worried because if Tovar’s thigh contusion lingers, the Rockies will extend his time on the Injured List, and the longer Tovar is out, that’s even one less experienced player in the lineup. Tovar had his moments early in the season, but ever since he was first injured, making his usual amazing diving plays at shortstop, he did struggle at the plate. So here’s hoping that Tovar gets healthy because the Rockies probably need him more than anyone.

3. German Marquez

The Rockies’ pitching staff has been much maligned. But they certainly had high hopes for Marquez returning from injury. However, so far in 2025, it’s not panning out. Marquez has had two straight ugly starts and now has an ERA of over eight. Marquez is still throwing hard, and he’s striking plenty of opponents, but, he’s not holding up in his starts, and that’s a big concern.

German Marquez (Rockies) under 3.5 strikeouts (+105 ESPN)



+122 on ProphetX if you have access to that



- hit in 1/L2

- averaging 3.5 Ks in that span

- marquez is currently ranked in the 22nd percentile in K rate and has been unimpressive thus far

- he managed to record 10 Ks in… pic.twitter.com/J84DCA9RsF — Underdog Sports Analytics (@UnderdogSA1) April 11, 2025

2. Ryan McMahon

McMahon is one of two Rockies that are considered heavy hitters. But, he’s off to another slow start after putting up disappointing numbers in 2024. McMahon is a staple at third base, but, he’s really struggling at the plate for the second straight season, and if he doesn’t come around and be one of the big producers the Rockies need, they may have to rethink that position.

1. Michael Toglia

Not too much to say here. The Rockies had high hopes for Toglia, before this season but especially 2025. However, Toglia is buried in a nightmarish slump. In 72 at-bats, Toglia is batting .182, with just 13 hits and six RBIs. B ut what’s really concerning is, he’s supposed to be the Rockies biggest power hitter. Instead, Toglia has hit one homerun, and is slugging less than .300. He’s also struck out a scary 35 times which is nearly a 50 percent clip. Yes, Toglia is the prime example of how bad the Rockies’ offense has been this season, and he’s the player Colorado fans should be most worried about.

https://roxpile.com/rockies-see-once-again-just-how-special-ezequiel-tovar-is-01

https://roxpile.com/three-burning-questions-about-what-s-next-for-the-colorado-rockies