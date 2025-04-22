Can they start a winning streak?: Rockies travel to Kansas City for three

The Colorado Rockies have yet to win back to back games this season.In fact, the only streaks the Rockies have kept this year are losing streaks, including an eight-game slide they snapped on Sunday night.

Now, for the fourth time in 2025, the Rox will try and win back-to-back games for the first time all year.

Colorado (4-17) will be in Kansas City for a three-game set against the Royals (9-14) starting Tuesday night. In game one of the series, the Rockies will send out Ryan Feltner (0-1, 4.82 ERA) against Kris Bubic (2-1, 1.88 ERA), who has been outstanding thus far.

The pitching matchups in Kansas City will be key. On Wednesday night, the Rockies look to German Marquez (0-3, 8.27 ERA) to battle Michael Lorenzen (1-3, 4.57) ERA, and in the Thursday game, Chase Dollander (1-2, 7.38 ERA) gets the ball against Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.58 ERA).

And while pitching will be a key as always, there are several other factors that are in play as the Rockies strive to rebound from one of the worst starts in Major League Baseball history.

Here are three keys to the Rockies having success in Kansas City.

The Bullpen keeps pitching well

Colorado has struggled in close games because of letdowns from the bullpen. However, over the weekend, Colorado’s bullpen actually kept them in all three games against the Nationals. Jake Bird, Tyler Kinley and Seth Halvorsen have been strong all season, and if the Rockies are going to win this week, they’ll need those guys to lead the way when they get the ball.

Moniak, Veen need to lead

Yes, they’re both young, rookies, and don’t always play every day. But, Mickey Moniak and Zac Veen are arguably two of the Rockies most talented players,and they’ve shown flashes of brilliance. As the season goes on, the Rockies need more production and more consistency from both, and that starts with the series in K.C.

Score more then the Royals

This might sound silly, but the Rockies have been so inept offensively that, scoring is going to be the key every time they take the diamond. Colroado’s banged up lineup has to find ways to get runners in, or, it’s going to be another long road trip.

The Rockies meet the Royals Tuesday at 5:40 M.D.T. in Kansas City.